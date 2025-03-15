Former Chargers player shares how Arch & Shedeur will receive different treatment due to Manning & Sanders families’ image

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, with many eager to see where he will land in the big league. Now, former LA Chargers linebacker Joshua Perry has suggested that Deion Sanders' son will likely be treated differently from the other prospects at the draft.

On Friday, Perry appeared on NBC Sports' "Rushing the Field" and discussed how Coach Prime might influence where his son plays in the pro league. He also liked the situation to Texas quarterback Arch Manning and how things will be viewed when he declares for the draft in the future, as the QB comes from football royalty.

"It's like, it's funny too, cause when Arch Manning comes up and it's his time to be drafted, I think the conversation is going to be so different," Perry said. (9:21) "Because of how the Manning family is regarded. But you're looking at a family of gold jackets and you're looking at Deion with a gold jacket.

It's different approaches and they yield different results from the standpoint of how much you actually like the kid. "

Manning's uncles Eli and Peyton are multiple-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. His grandfather, Archie, also played as a signal-caller in the NFL for 14 seasons.

Meanwhile, Sanders' father, Deion, played 14 years in the big league as a cornerback and return specialist, winning two Super Bowls.

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has reportedly been falling since the NFL Combine

NFL: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has been falling since he decided not to participate in the on-field drills at the NFL Combine. The Colorado quarterback also did not choose to play in the Shrine Bowl.

Sanders was initially viewed as a top-five pick at this year's draft, but some have now suggested he might not even get selected in the first round.

To make up for some of the gloss, Sanders will likely participate in Colorado's Pro Day, which will be held between March 18-21.

