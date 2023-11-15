Former Chiefs HC Herm Edwards drops his verdict on Texas A&M coaching rumors after Jimbo Fisher's departure from team 

The Texas A&M Aggies fired head coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday with two games remaining in their regular season campaign. Since then, several candidates have been linked with the program.

Analysts and fans have put forward their names as potential assortments for the vacancy at Texas, including Herm Edwards. The former Kansas City Chiefs coach offered a curious solution for the Aggies when he appeared on ESPN’s ‘Monday Blitz.’

Edwards revealed that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be an ideal candidate for the Aggies job. He said:

“Well he just mentioned him, Lane Kiffin‘s the guy. Well he’s been in that conference, he understands how to deal with the people there right? He’s good, he’s brash, he’s confident, he brings in an offense that can score points."

“It’s just a matter of now the ability to recruit players and guess what, now you can recruit them because you have this new system of recruiting, it’s called you can actually pay the players.”

Kiffin’s Rebels are currently second in the SEC West with an 8-2 record this season. Ole Miss suffered a 52-17 defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 11.

Following the Rebels’ Week 11 loss, Kiffin was also asked by reporters on Sunday whether he would consider joining the Aggies. He responded:

"I’m not going there again."

Kiffin has a 31-15 record with Ole Miss. As things stand, he appears to be focused on finishing the season positively with the Rebels.

Jimbo Fisher buyout: How much will HC receive after Texas A&M firing?

According to reports, the Texas A&M Aggies will have to pay Jimbo Fisher a whopping $77 million as part of his buyout. It’s set to become the biggest contract buyout in college football history.

Fisher signed up for the Texas A&M head coaching job in 2017. The two parties had agreed to a 10-year contract worth a reported $75 million.

In 2021, the Aggies extended Fisher’s contract four more years. However, Texas A&M fired him after dropping to fourth in the SEC West with a 6-4 record.