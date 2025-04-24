Former Colorado player sends emotional message to Coach Prime & Co. after his decision to hit the transfer portal

It is going to be an emotional weekend for Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, and his family. The 2025 NFL draft begins on Thursday, and both QB Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders will find out where they are going.

However, it is also an emotional time for the Colorado Buffaloes as the spring transfer window closes on Friday.

As a result, some players who entered the portal are finding new teams and officially leaving the Buffaloes. On Wednesday, the Buffaloes received news that 2023 recruit Zechariah Owens is entering the transfer portal.

Owens, who initially was a member of the Clemson Tigers, transferred to Colorado this past season. However, after one season, he is back in the portal.

Owens has not committed to a new team, but he is expected to leave the Buffaloes. Shortly after the news came out that Owens is entering the portal, he made an emotional post on X thanking Coach Prime and the rest of his coaches for mentoring him over the past year.

"Thank You Colorado for everything. Big shoutout to all my coaches for mentoring me and helping become into the man I am today. I love the fans so much thank yall for being in my corner and helping more than yall think."

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes have been significantly impacted by the spring transfer window

The spring transfer window is usually not as active as the winter window, but that has not been the case for Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes.

While the team has not seen its stars enter the portal, the team is dealing with several players leaving through the portal. Fortunately for the Buffaloes, they have also made a few additions through the spring window.

The players who entered the portal with plans to leave Colorado are as follows:

Savion Riley

Chidozie Nwankwo

Isaiah Augustave

Adrian Wilson

Taje McCoy

Sam Hart

Myles Slusher

Cash Cleveland

Kyeran Garcia

Ben Bouzi

Jay Gardenhire-Crooks

Zechariah Owens

Conversely, Coach Prime and his coaching staff have made a few additions through the portal in the spring window. Those players are as follows:

Xavier Hill

Sincere Brown

Teon Parks

Terrance Love

The transfer portal window will remain open until Friday. It will be interesting to see if Deion Sanders tries to make any more additions. It is also possible that some of the players who entered the portal could return to Colorado if they do not find a new team to go to.

