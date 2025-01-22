Former Cowboys star puts an end to the Ryan Day & hot seat conversation with a perfect response after Natty win 

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bobby Carpenter commented on coach Ryan Day's recent achievement. On Monday, Day led the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes to a commanding win over the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Carpenter appeared on Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss Ohio State's 34-23 win over Notre Dame. He believes the win settled criticism of the coach's career with the Buckeyes.

"They wanna talk about Ryan Day and the hot seat. Nothing cools off a hot seat, folks, like a Gatorade bath. I promise you that," Carpenter said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

(from 0:27 mark onwards)

Day's coaching ability was severely questioned after Ohio State lost 13-10 to the Michigan Wolverines at home on Nov. 30, 2024. The defeat marked the Buckeyes' fourth consecutive loss to their rivals.

In addition, the team was embarrassed when Michigan players tried to plant their flag in Ohio Stadium, which led to a brawl between both teams. Local officers had to intervene to de-escalate the chaotic situation.

After the loss, some fans thought Ohio State's chances of winning the College Football Playoff National Championship looked bleak. However, the Buckeyes coach regrouped and led the team to a four-game win streak to win their first national championship since Jan. 12, 2015.

Quarterback Will Howard finished the matchup with 17-of-21 completed passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Quinshon Judkins also played a key role in Ohio State's victory with 11 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

"God made it hard for a reason": Ryan Day reflects on journey to College Football Playoff National Championship Game win

The Ohio State coach attended a postgame press conference to recap their win. He gave a heartfelt reflection on overcoming challenges that led to his team becoming national champions.

"God made it hard for a reason, and you know, you just never know what's in your path along the way, but this game can give you the highest of highs and the lowest of lows," Day said via WBNA 10TV. "It can take you to your knees some days as a player and as a coach, and I've been there before.

"...If you surround yourself with great people, you're resilient, and you believe in the guys around you, and you just keep fighting and keep putting one foot in front of the other, you give yourself another chance, and that's really what it was," he added.

(from 3:35 mark onwards)

The Buckeyes will look towards the 2025 season as they attempt to become back-to-back champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.