Former Crimson Tide QB joins West Alabama coaching staff

Former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims has joined the West Alabama Tigers coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season. On Thursday, the team shared on X that Sims will be the new wide receivers coach. He takes the position from Lamont Seward, who remains the Tigers' assistant athletic director, associate head coach and passing coordinator.

"It's official (Double exclamation mark & writing hand emojis) A multiple time National Champion joins the staff!! Everyone join us in welcoming Blake Sims to our UWA Family! (Football emoji)," West Alabama tweeted.

Sims played quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide for four seasons from 2011 to 2014. He completed 275 passes for 3,731 yards and 30 touchdowns in his college football career. His best season was in 2014, as he took over the starting role from AJ McCarron and led the Crimson Tide to a 12-2 record.

One of the best performances of his college football career was in the team's 42-13 win over the Missouri Tigers in the SEC championship on Dec. 6, 2014. Sims finished the game with 23 of 27 completed passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

On Jan. 1, 2015, he played his final game with Alabama in the team's 43-35 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl. The retired quarterback had completed 22 of 36 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He struggled throughout the matchup with turnovers, including an interception in the fourth quarter.

Sims had an unsuccessful professional football career and retired on Aug. 19, 2022. On Mar. 17, 2023, he transitioned to being a quarterback coach and offensive coordinator for the Mt. Bethel Christian Academy Eagles. He'll leave for West Alabama in hopes of helping the team return to the NCAA Division II Playoff next season.

West Alabama comes up short in the 2024 season

The Tigers finished the 2024 season with a 9-2 record and were second in the Gulf South Conference. The team also had a 5-1 record against conference opponents.

West Alabama dominated most of its games last year. One of the team's best victories was the 63-0 win against the Erskine Flying Fleet on Nov. 16. Quarterback Spencer Arceneaux led the Tigers to their ninth win of the season with three passing touchdowns.

On Nov. 23, the team's season ended with a close 37-34 loss to the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears in the first round.

The upcoming season presents an opportunity for the Tigers to compete for the Division II Championship. The addition of Sims to the program's staff could be what they need to advance further in the tournament than what they did last year.

