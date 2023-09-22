Former Fighting Irish QB previews the Ohio State at Notre Dame matchup at South Bend: "I have no doubt they're going to come out there swinging"

College football season is well and truly underway, and Notre Dame has a big matchup coming their way. They are playing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in week 4, which for many is a much-awaited clash.

The Fighting Irish will go into the game as underdogs. But for one Notre Dame legend, it doesn't matter.

Former Fighting Irish quarterback Manti Te'o has previewed the clash between his team and the Buckeyes. And he feels that South Bend will surely rise to the big occasion. For him, the Fighting Irish will come out all guns blazing.

Te'o didn't just say it out of thin air. He has his reasoning to back his assumption. So why exactly does he feel so, apart from the fact that he will be rooting for them?

Manti Te'o feels Notre Dame will swing with full force

Notre Dame legend Manti Te'o feels that the Ohio State brand might not be an intimidating one for the Fighting Irish afterall. Why? Because for him, when a team is in a transition period, they will have their opponents come out with full force against them. Even if they are a big brand like the Buckeyes.

“You’ve got an Ohio State team that’s coming in. So this is going to be a big test — not only for the team, but just like the atmosphere. Ohio State has got that brand, they’ve got that name. And sometimes when you’re in that transition period, you don’t know whether guys are going to look at that Ohio State brand, that name, and be intimidated by it. Or if they’re going to come out and swing. I have no doubt they’re going to come out there swinging,” Te'o said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Te'o is confident that the South Bend matchup will go the Fighting Irish's way. The team looks in good shape, and the Buckeyes test might have come at just the right time to really establish themselves as a legit contender this year.

If they play the way they have in the three weeks, they just might prove the former quarterback right.

The Fighting Irish fighting their way to week 4

Number 9 Notre Dame has shown the fans what they can do in the four matchups they've had. They started their campaign against the Navy and came out on top.

The Fighting Irish then had a 56-3 blowout win against Tennessee State before overcoming NC State and Central Michigan. The 4-0 record might be one of the reasons giving Manti Te'o the confidence in the team against the Buckeyes.

Will the Fighting Irish come out on top in the South Bend battle against the Buckeyes? Or does the Ohio State program have the answers to the impending Notre Dame onslaught.

