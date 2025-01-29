Former Florida State OC Garners interest from LSU

By Tyriece Simon
Modified Jan 29, 2025 19:57 GMT
The LSU Tigers could be interested in hiring former Florida State Seminoles offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz on Wednesday.

"LSU is targeting Alex Atkins for a role on its offensive staff, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports. Atkins was Florida State's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach the last three years. Respected figure in the coaching world who has garnered FBS head coach interest in recent years," Zenitz tweeted.
Alex Atkins' career at Florida State Seminoles

Florida State hired Atkins as an offensive line coach in 2020 after ending the 2019 season with a 6-7 record. The program hoped he could help improve its offense and compete for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. However, the team ended the 2020 season with a 3-6 record as games were canceled due to COVID-19.

In 2022, Atkins became the offensive coordinator and helped the team finish with 10 wins. He led the program to have the second-best offense in the ACC in total yards (6,295).

On Dec. 29, 2022, the Seminoles defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl as Jordan Travis completed 27 of 38 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

The following year, the team was undefeated in the regular season and had the third-best offense in the ACC in total yards (5,621). However, Florida State suffered a blowout 63-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl. The loss also marked the start of the team's struggles heading into the 2024 season.

Atkins was unable to help the team regroup during the offseason. The team started last season on a three-game losing streak. FSU's only win was a 14-9 victory against the California Golden Bears on Sep. 21. After defeating Cal, the Seminoles went on a six-game losing streak, and he was fired on Nov. 10.

LSU Tigers' 2024 season

LSU finished 9-4 last game, ending with a 44-31 win over the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31. Quarterback Garrett Nussmier led the Tigers, completing 24 of 34 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU will have Nussmier returning for his final season as he opted not to enter the 2025 NFL draft. The team's decision to hire Atkins could be what can help the team compete for a College Football Playoff appearance next season.

