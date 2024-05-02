Former FSU, now Bills WR Keon Coleman blames Georgia's 'Choking' for Florida State opt-out in the Orange Bowl

Former Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman had a pretty unique and interesting insight while talking about last year's Orange Bowl showdown between FSU and Georgia. Coleman was recently drafted as the 33rd overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL draft.

During a recent appearance on Robert Griffin III's podcast, Keon Coleman said that the reason why the Seminoles had so many opt-outs ahead of the Orange Bowl was because of Georgia's loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. Keon Coleman then also said that FSU did not make it to the playoffs despite a 13-0 record and an ACC title because of that loss by Georgia.

"If y'all would have won, you would have found out who was better between Florida State and Georgia. You would have played us in the 'Matter Bowl', in a bowl that mattered. We're not going to play y'all in a bowl that don't matter. That's a waste of time."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If y'all would have won and did what you're supposed to do, y'all would have had to see us. We would have been doing that that whole time. All of that barking, we would have put a spear through you. Ain't no barking, that's dead. You would have found out, but the world may never know, because Georgia decided to lose. We should question their toughness to Bama. How do y'all keep choking"

Expand Tweet

Kirby Smart's team had entered the final week of the 2023 CFP rankings with an undefeated streak. However, their loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game eliminated them from a playoff berth. In the end, they ended their 2023 season by playing in the Orange Bowl against the Seminoles, where they defeated them with a 63-3 final score.

Why did Keon Coleman and the Florida State Seminoles not make it to the playoffs?

The Seminoles were the first undefeated Power 5 team to be left out of the playoffs. They had gone on to put up an impressive season to emerge as the ACC Champions.

However, CFB selection committee chair Boo Carrigan came forward to say that former FSU QB Jordan Travis's season-ending injury was the reason why the Seminoles were not selected to be a part of the playoffs.

Thus, Keon Coleman and a vast majority of the scholarship players decided to opt out of playing the Orange Bowl game against Georgia.

Do you think the outcome would have favored the Seminoles had the situation been different? Let us know in the comments below.