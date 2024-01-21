Former Gators QB Tim Tebow pens down heartfelt letter to former Miss Universe Demi Leigh as power couple marks 4 glorious years together

Former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow celebrated his anniversary on Saturday.

The Heisman Trophy winner pinned the following tweet to his Twitter account, congratulating his wife Demi Leigh Tebow for their time together:

"Four years of miles, memories, and moments - together and apart - a lifetime ahead, until death do us part. A noble wife you’ve always been, and at all times you’re my closest friend. Happy anniversary"

In keeping with his Christian upbringing, the tweet was accompanied by a video that included a verse of scripture. The quote was from Proverbs 31:11:

"Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value"

Tebow and Leigh got engaged in 2019 and married on Jan. 20, 2020.

Who is Demi Leigh, Tim Tebow's wife?

Tebow's wife full name is Demi-Leigh Nel Peters. She's a South African model of Afrikaans background.

The Afrikaans are the descendants of Dutch farmers that settled in parts of South Africa. She was born on Jun. 28, 1995, in Sedgefield, Western Cape, South Africa.

She was Miss South Africa 2017 and would go on to win Miss Universe 2017. The Miss Universe is the most prestigious beauty pegeant in the world.

Demi graduated from North-West University in South Africa days before winning the Miss Universe. She began dating Tim Tebow during her beauty queen reign year.

What's Tim Tebow up to nowadays?

After ending his short lived baseball career with the New York Mets in 2021, Tebow has dedicated himself to be a football analyst.

Even before quitting baseball, the former Gators quarterback was a regular college football analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network.

He has also invested some of his time in writing best-selling books. He has written "Mission Possible", "Shaken" and "Through My Eyes". He's a three time New York Times Best-Sellig author.