Former Georgia staffer expected to become new assistant general manager at Baylor

According to CBS Sports and 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, Anthony Mauro, Georgia's player personnel coordinator, is set to join the Baylor Bears as their new assistant general manager. Mauro was previously the director of player personnel at Louisiana Tech.

"Baylor is expected to hire Georgia player personnel coordinator Anthony Mauro in an assistant general manager role, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports," wrote Zenitz on his X account.

"Before Georgia, Mauro was director of player personnel at Louisiana Tech and helped the team finish with back-to-back top three recruiting classes among Conference USA teams."

Anthony Mauro joined the Georgia Bulldogs in the spring of 2024. Besides working with Georgia and Louisiana Tech, Mauro also coordinated the recruiting efforts for Fresno State in 2022. He helped them get the best recruiting class of the Mountain West and the second-best class in the Group of Five. Between 2019 and 2021, he was an assistant linebackers coach at McNeese State.

Anthony Mauro graduated from the University of Iowa, where he was an undergraduate assistant between 2014-2018.

Georgia's Gunner Stockton didn't know about Carson Beck transferring to Miami

Initially, it was thought that Carson Beck would be going to the NFL. The quarterback declared for the NFL Draft, but then walked back on the decision and decided to transfer to Miami for a final season of college football.

Speaking with the press last Tuesday, Gunner Stockton said he found out about Beck's transfer like everyone else. When asked by reporters, the Georgia signal-caller said:

"Like everybody, I saw it (being reported)," Stockton said of Beck's transfer news during a press conference on Tuesday.

When pressed by reporters on if he had spoken with Beck since his departure, he said:

"No, he was busy," Stockton added. "I know he's been busy right now, just with spring ball and everything, but I hope he's doing good."

Gunner Stockton is the biggest beneficiary of Carson Beck's departure. The redshirt sophomore is now in pole position to be Georgia's starter in 2025. Stockton led the Bulldogs to an SEC championship game in 2024 over Texas, after taking over from Carson Beck, who left the game at halftime due to an injury.

