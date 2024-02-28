Former Georgia Tech HC Paul Johnson expresses disappointment in his successor Geoff Collins for downturn in Yellow Jackets' fortunes

Paul Johnson retired from coaching in 2018 following an 11-season stint at Georgia Tech. His time with the Yellow Jackets was a successful one, as he led the program to eight bowl games. He ended his tenure with an 189-100 record and was replaced by Geoff Collins.

However, Johnson shared that he is not happy with how his successor handled the program. In a recent interview, the former Georgia Tech coach criticized Collins, expressing dissatisfaction with how he handled the transition. He said that Collins distorted everything when he took over:

"[Collins] wanted to reinvent history. He just distorted everything when he got there. I will just call a spade a spade. I got no respect for the guy,” Johnson said on "The Bill Shanks Show.”

“He went in and distorted everything that was there, acted like we had not won a game, and lied about who he inherited. He lied about us not going to the high schools in Georgia. He went and told a bunch of whoppers and it came back to get him. There was not much substance there.”

Paul Johnson was disappointed in Georgia Tech's administration

Without a doubt, Paul Johnson was not happy with what transpired at Georgia Tech following his retirement. However, the coach was seemingly more disappointed with the way the Yellow Jacket's athletic department handled the situation. He believed they kept Geoff Collins way too long.

Collins spent three full seasons with the Yellow Jackets and was only fired four games into his fourth. Johnson noted he had an image of what would transpire at the program following his retirement, but his successor as head coach practically ruined that:

"I followed a lot of coaches who have been in the profession and know that when you go in, if you don't have anything good to say, just don't say anything," Johnson said.

"You are just making a lot of excuses when you do that, and you are trying to alibi. I was more disappointed in the administration for letting it go on. I was just disappointed. I had an image of what would happen when I retired. I thought I was leaving it the right way."

Collins ended his tenure at Georgia Tech with a 10-28 record. He recorded just three wins in each of his first three seasons and was replaced by Brent Key halfway through the fourth.