  • Former Heisman winner calls for changes in QB1 for Colorado after Ryan Staub's scintillating performance in 31-7 win vs. Delaware

By Maliha
Modified Sep 07, 2025 11:32 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona - Source: Imagn
Colorado used a three-quarterback rotation on Saturday, including third-string QB Ryan Staub. The strategy paid off as Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes defeated Delaware 31-7 at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Staub threw for 157 yards on 7 of 10 passing, including two touchdowns, and got a nod from former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III as Colorado's QB1.

"Ryan Staub should be the starting QB for Colorado," RGIII tweeted.
Staub spent two seasons as Shedeur Sanders’ backup and could have transferred in the last two offseasons, but he stayed with the Buffaloes.

After the game, "Coach Prime" gave Staub a new nickname for his phenomenal performance.

"Martin Luther, that is what he said," Sanders said (via The Sporting News). "He had a dream, right? Martin Luther Staub. Love this kid, man. He has been in this system for three years now, and he is just unflappable. Some guys just have that thing about them that you want to help them become successful. And he is that kid.”
Staub observed this offseason as Colorado added Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. With the QB situation in Boulder, Sanders remained tight-lipped about his plan for the room.

“I know exactly how I’m gonna handle the quarterback situation,” Coach Prime said. “I’m not gonna say it. I’m not lost for direction.”

On Saturday, Salter completed 13 of 16 passes for 102 yards and rushed for 25, while Lewis was 2 of 4 for 8 yards.

Ryan Staub shines after getting chance from Colorado OC Pat Shurmur

Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur gave Ryan Staub an opportunity on Saturday, and Staub made the most of it. His performance helped Colorado quickly move down the field, resulting in a touchdown that extended the school's lead at halftime.

With questions swirling over Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis competing for the starting QB spot, Staub seized his moment and emerged as a standout.

“I was just hoping for an opportunity," Staub said (via Denver Gazette). "To be honest, this whole week, I wasn’t really expecting to play. Friday I kinda got the call. I didn’t know (my first drive) would be a two-minute drill. The rest is history.
“It’s kinda crazy. There’s been a lot of days of a lot of work and some self doubt and kinda my own battles. It’s crazy to be rewarded this way. It doesn't really feel real.”

Colorado will next face Houston on Friday.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Edited by Maliha
