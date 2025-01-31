Former Heisman Winner Cam Newton shares how he felt after Travis Hunter’s brother addressed him as "Unc"

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton shared a hilarious story of how Travis Hunter's younger brother, Trayvis, showed him a unique sign of respect when they met.

Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, spilled the beans on how he felt after Trayvis called him "unc," a slang for uncle.

"The first person I thought about was Trayvis, Travis Hunter's little brother," Newton said while discussing how people act their age in this era. "He said 'hey unc unc unc, I want this, unc unc unc, my mama said this, hey unc unc.' It doesn't bother me though. That's a sign of respect." (Timestamp: 0:52)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Like, I would always call females, no matter how old they are, I just call them auntie. Cause, like where I come from, everybody has a nickname."

Trayvis plays as a wideout at Effingham County High School in Georgia.

Newton played college football for two years with the Florida Gators before transferring to Blinn in 2009. He then played one season at Auburn in 2010, where he won the Heisman.

The Carolina Panthers selected Newton with the No.1 pick in the 2011 NFL draft. The quarterback played nine seasons in his first stint with the Panthers, winning the MVP award in 2015.

Newton played one season with the New England Patriots in 2020 before returning to Carolina for his last season in the NFL.

Cam Newton says he would not swap his MVP for a Super Bowl ring

NFL: Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton - Source: Imagn

When Cam Newton made an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday, analyst Stephen A. Smith asked the former quarterback whether he would swap his MVP award for a Super Bowl ring. While many expected Newton to say 'yes,' the former Panthers star bluntly declined the offer.

“What’s more important? Impact or championships?” Newton said. “Everybody’s not going to be Michael Jordan. Everybody’s not going to be Patrick Mahomes. Everybody’s not going to be these individuals who have the luxury of saying, ‘Hey, I not only dominated this sport, but I also have championships to back it.’

Cam Newton, who played 11 years in the NFL, earned three Pro Bowl honors as well but never won the Super Bowl. He came closest to getting a ring when the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos in the 2016 Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place