Former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel issues warning to Arch Manning as Peyton Manning's nephew takes reins at Texas

The hype around Arch Manning is blowing out of proportion with just two weeks to kickoff the season against Ohio State. Steve Sarkisian's team will face Ryan Day & Co. on August 30. All eyes are now on the young quarterback, especially when Texas is slated to make their national championship appearance in 2025 after two consecutive heartbreaks.

Former Heisman winner and college football legend Johnny Manziel recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, where he shared his opinion around the Arch Manning hype. While he believes the Texas QB will flourish this season, he warned Manning of what to expect in a highly competitive SEC.

Manziel mentioned that SEC teams know how to corner players and prepare against adversities. Since, Manning has been the center of attention, all his opponents will come prepared. Every time, he needs to be a step ahead to challenge these teams.

“I think him being the seventh or eighth best in the SEC. I don't think we're going to see that. I think he's going to be somewhere in the top three of SEC play when it's all said and done,” Manziel said to McAfee on Thursday. [Timestamp - 5:10]

Manziel explained that he sees Manning as a potential Heisman contender, and there is no debate about his abilities. However, he needs to make sure to stay off the radar.

“I think he's prepared for what he is getting himself into. But when it comes down to it, it is SEC football; they are going to scheme for him, they are going to be prepared for him, they know what kind of quarterback he is. So, he's getting everybody's best shot.

"You know, you start out the season at the top of the board. You know, he's coming for the top of the board, and everybody below you. I have high expectations,” he added.

Arch Manning has a tough schedule to navigate in 2025

Starting the season against Ohio State on the road, Manning & Co. will have one of the most strenuous schedules in the SEC. What's more eye-catching is their travel time. The Longhorns are slated to travel at atleast 10,000 miles throughout the season.

In Week 5, they will play the Florida Gators and the Oklahoma Sooners the following season. Similarly, in Week 7 they have Kentucky, and they have the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 10.

With a game against Texas A&M, the Longhorns finally wrap up their 2025 season. Nothing less than a national championship appearance will satisfy Texas fans at the moment.

