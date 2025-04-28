Former Heisman winner RGIII urges Arch Manning & Co. to learn from Cam Ward’s bold decision after Titans draft him at No. 1

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III has given some advice to Arch Manning and other quarterback prospects.
The 2025 NFL Draft wrapped up, and the Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward first overall. The quarterback opted to return to college for his final year and transferred to Miami.
After having success with the Hurricanes, his draft stock was boosted, and he ended up being picked first. So, Griffin says Ward is a good example for quarterbacks that extra time in college can be beneficial.
"College QBs please take a lesson from Cam Ward. If you do not have a top 10 pick draft grade, stay in college for another year. Cam Ward could have went pro last year, but instead he stayed in college, went to Miami and became the #1 pick in the draft. 1 year can change your life," Griffin III wrote.
Ward was likely to be a Day 3 or possibly Day 2 pick last season. But Ward further developed at Miami, which allowed him to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As for Griffin, he played in college for four years and ended up being the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 after throwing for 4,293 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions while rushing for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns at Baylor.
Cam Ward is blessed to be drafted first overall
The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward first overall as he will be the team's franchise quarterback.
Ward believes his story is inspirational as he was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school and had to work the hard way to get drafted first overall.
"I just think it's inspirational. It's a long journey, you know, not only for myself, but a lot of people in this world who have to come up like I did. And, I mean, I've been blessed," Ward said on Good Morning America, via ABC. "I work hard now. I got faith in God and, you know, it's just been an awesome journey for myself and my family. And, you know, the road's just getting started."
Ward expects he will be the Titans' starting quarterback in Week 1, but he knows he needs to earn the job and prove he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
