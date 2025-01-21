Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III hails Ryan Day & Co’s “poetic” turnaround after loss to arch-rivals Michigan

On Monday, Ryan Day's Ohio State beat Notre Dame 34–23 in the 2025 national championship game. It was Day's first national title triumph, and the Buckeyes coach received praise from fans and analysts alike.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin joined in on waxing lyrical on Ohio State. On Monday on X, Griffin tweeted about the Buckeyes' toughness, especially after the team's turnaround following the loss to Michigan in the regular season:

"The same Ohio State whose GRIT AND TOUGHNESS has been questioned under Ryan Day, showed GRIT AND TOUGHNESS after the loss to Michigan en route to winning a national championship. POETIC."

The Buckeyes lost two regular season games, including one against the Wolverines. The defeat to Michigan meant that Day's team narrowly missed out on playing in the Big Ten championship game.

However, Ohio State still made the College Football Playoff and handed Oregon its season's first loss, winning 41–21 in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes then beat Texas 28–14 in the Cotton Bowl before beating Notre Dame in the national title game.

Ryan Day opens up on dealing with criticism from fans and pundits after winning national title

After winning the national title on Monday, Day touched upon the criticism his team received during the regular season. The Ohio State coach said he never doubted his players and the program.

“Some people might have doubted but we didn’t and I didn’t,” Day said . “I knew it all along. A lot of things get said and a lot of things get written, but that never affected us.

Never flinched and these guys never flinched. They never frayed at all. They stuck together. It actually brought them together more. Yeah, this is a special group of guys and just the loyalty and that’s it. That’s it.”

While the Buckeyes have regained their place in college football, Day will aim to build a dynasty for his program's future.

