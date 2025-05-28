Former Heisman Winner Tim Tebow reflects on making history with EA Sports CFB 26 

Tim Tebow is a stalwart of the Flordia Gators and college football. His run as the Gators quarterback was a pivotal point in college football history.

Recently, Tebow made history when he featured on the cover of the deluxe edition for the EA Sports College Football 26. He is the first athlete to feature twice on the popular cover. After the massive success of the revival edition last year, EA Sports is upgrading it to the next level, and Tebow will once again grace the cover.

The former Heisman Winner was elated by the collaboration.

"So humbled," Tebow said on Wednesday, via Gators Football. "It's really special. College football is just so special to me and its been special to me since I was a little boy. Then getting the chance to be part of the game, play the game growing up, and then as a college player, being so excited with my teammates when it would come out and everybody's arguing what their rating should be."

Tebow was nostalgic, remembering how the only thing his teammates agreed on was how they were faster than what the game rated them. Tebow featured on the cover with the Gators' QB1, DJ Lagway.

Lagway is the third Gators quarterback to be featured on the cover. 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerfel was the first, followed by Tebow in 2010. Both legends had already established themselves in the college football world while Lagway still has to prove his mettle.

College football world awaits EA CFB 26 release

Preorders have been opened for the game set to release on July 10, for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There will reportedly be a trailer release on Thursday, and EA Sports shared some pictures as a teaser.

The standard edition has Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams on the cover while the deluxe edition has a lot of coaches, current players and three ex-players. It is a much-awaited iteration of the game, and players are also looking forward to new updates. Real-life football coaches, expanded team rosters and immersive college experience, including mascots and authentic stadiums, are some of the expected features.

There are also rumors that EA Sports included a selection day-type addition that would see involvement of high school prospects.

