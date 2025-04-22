Former Jets scout doubles down on Shedeur Sanders hate with recent praise for NFL bound SEC quarterback

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has been critical of Shedeur Sanders throughout the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft. Kelly has been vocal about Sanders's potential shortcomings, and, on more than one occasion, has even claimed that the talent of the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is not worthy of a first-round pick.
On Monday, he added another comment on X, taking a dig at Sanders's draft stock as he praised the SEC's Quinn Ewers. Kelly put the Texas Longhorns quarterback ahead of Sanders in the upcoming draft.
"Quinn Ewers is better than Shedeur Sanders. Pass it on," Kelly wrote on X.
Currently, as per ESPN's latest mock draft, Ewers likely won't be picked in the first round. But he could be picked at No. 83 by the Pittsburgh Steelers if they don't pick a quarterback in their initial selections.
Meanwhile, the same mock draft predicts Shedeur Sanders will be picked inside the top 10, most likely at the No. 9 spot by the New Orleans Saints.
Comparing Shedeur Sanders's draft profile with Quinn Ewers
It's tough to provide head-to-head comparison between the two quarterbacks since both have played different opponents.
On one hand, Quinn Ewers played in arguably the toughest conference in college football for three seasons, the SEC, and took the Longhorns to two straight playoff semifinal appearances.
On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders played in the Big 12 and before that played two seasons for Jackson State, which means he didn't face the same level of competition as Ewers.
However, what's working for Sanders are astronomical numbers despite a weak offensive line in Boulder. After transferring to Colorado, Sanders had a solid year in 2023 with 3,230 passing yards, a 69.3% completion rate, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions after being sacked 52 times.
In 2024, he had his best statistical season yet, throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 74.0% completion rate and a passer rating of 168.2.
On the other hand, Ewers had a slow start but got into his groove in his final two seasons. In 2023, Ewers had a 69.0% completion rate, 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2024, he had 3,472 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, finishing the year with a 65.8% completion rate and a passer rating of 149.0.
It remains to be seen if Sanders and Ewers prove their draft status wrong by turning heads when they turn pro.
