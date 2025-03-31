Former Jets scout drops interesting theory to shut down Shedeur Sanders & Jaxson Dart’s possible move to Saints

The New Orleans Saints have been rumored to be a likely landing spot for a quarterback, and Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart seem to be the best options.

Although the Saints own the ninth pick and both Sanders and Dart are considered top-10 picks, former Jets scout Daniel Kelly believes those rumors can be put to rest with one simple detail.

Sanders and Dart wear No. 2, but the Saints recently switched rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler’s number from 18 to 2. Therefore, Kelly noted that the shift might be a clear answer to the speculation.

If the Saints were planning to draft Sanders or Dart, they likely wouldn’t have reassigned their preferred number to another player.

“For everyone out there who’s trying so hard to push Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart to the Saints… Sanders and Dart wear jersey #2. The Saints recently changed Spencer Rattler’s jersey from #18 to #2. There’s the answer to the test,” noted Kelly in an X post.

While some fans remain hopeful that New Orleans will make a move at quarterback, the team’s decision suggests they might be committed to Rattler as a developmental option.

Rattler is a former five-star recruit who transferred to South Carolina after his stint at Oklahoma and showed flashes of great potential. While he wasn’t widely projected as an immediate NFL starter, the Saints giving him the No. 2 jersey could indicate their long-term vision for him.

Of course, the Saints’ quarterback situation is still fluid. Derek Carr remains under contract, but there’s been growing speculation that this could be his final season in New Orleans.

Deion Sanders added New Orleans to Shedeur Sanders’ landing spot list

The big question about Shedeur Sanders’ NFL future has been around for months. While evidence suggests the quarterback’s focus has been on teams like the Raiders, Titans and even the Browns, Deion Sanders threw the Saints’ name into the mix a few days ago.

During an appearance on Skip Bayless’ YouTube show, the Colorado coach shut down speculation that his son has a preferred destination, making it clear that Shedeur is open to multiple teams. However, one name stood out when Prime rattled off potential landing spots.

"If it's New York, it's New York. If it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it, man," Sanders said.

Yeah, the Saints. That’s a new one!

The team sent a big group to scout Cam Ward at Miami’s pro day, but Deion's comment makes one wonder if Shedeur is also on their radar. Sitting at No. 9 in the draft order, they’d likely have to move up if they want him.

The Titans (No. 3), Browns (No. 2) and even the Raiders (No. 6) could be in the mix before the Saints even get a shot.

However, the recent changes throw trade-up options out the window. Head coach Kellen Moore knows he needs a franchise quarterback, but that doesn’t mean they can’t build one at home.

