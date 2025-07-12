Former LSU QB shares blunt advice to Garrett Nussmeier as expectations soar for Brian Kelly & Co. in 2025

Former LSU Tigers quarterback Matt Flynn has given Garrett Nussmeier advice ahead of the 2025 season. On Thursday, Connor O'Gara of Saturday Down South asked Flynn what he believes can prevent the team from winning the national championship.

The retired quarterback felt the Tigers don't have a noticeable flaw currently. He shared that the team's ability to stay healthy throughout the upcoming season will play a role in their pursuit of a national championship.

Flynn also praised Nussmeier's development as a quarterback last year and shared what the LSU star could improve on to be successful.

"There's little improvement that he can do in a lot of the things because he did so many NFL reads, NFL throws, big-time things that, you know, you're not going to improve on those," Flynn said (Timestamp: 7:47). "It's just getting a little more consistent with them."

Flynn added that Nussmeier needs to avoid making bad plays, which will lead to his team losing games against the best in the nation.

He highlighted the quarterback's performance in the Tigers' 38-23 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 26, 2024. Nussmeier struggled with turnovers by completing 25 of 50 passes for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Another game in which Nussmeier had difficulty making good throws was in the Tigers' 42-13 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 9, 2024. He finished the game with 27 of 42 completed passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

On Dec. 31, 2024, he led LSU to a 44-31 win against the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. However, Nussmeier threw an interception that linebacker Garmon Randolph caught in the third quarter.

Nussmeier aims to reduce turnovers in hopes of winning a national championship and becoming the top quarterback in the country ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

Matt Flynn believes LSU Tigers have no excuse for not competing for national championship in 2025 season

Matt Flynn believes the LSU Tigers have improved on defense since defensive coordinator Blake Baker joined the team last year. He feels they are more talented this season and that coach Brian Kelly has no excuse for failing to compete for the national championship.

"This is kind of the put-up-or-shut-up year, I think as far as the defense goes," Flynn said (Timestamp: 8:33). "So, they have the talent, they have the coaching staff, and now we've got to go prove it."

LSU will kick off the 2025 season against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30.

