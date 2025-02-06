Former LSU QB shares Nick Saban’s surprising reaction to winning his first national championship

Nick Saban's legendary intensity was on full display just moments after his first national championship victory. Former LSU quarterback Matt Mauck, who led the Tigers to the 2003 title, shared a stunning story about Saban's immediate focus on the next season—only 45 minutes after winning it all.

Mauck joined Greg McElroy on ESPN College Football to recall Saban’s relentless approach.

“We get done, win the national game... I come into the locker room afterward, cutting tape off my ankles, and the equipment guy taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘Hey, Coach Saban wants to talk to you,’” Mauck said. [Timestamp - 7:27]

When Mauck and teammate Michael Clayton entered Saban’s office, they were stunned by what happened next.

“We walk in, and he [Saban] closes the door,” Mauck added. “He’s halfway looking at us, taking his shoes off, and he goes, ‘Hey, I need to know what you guys are doing next year.’ I’m like, ‘What?’”

Even in the glow of his first national championship, Saban’s mind was locked on the future. Mauck, who had a year of eligibility left but had already graduated, was caught off guard by the urgency.

“I mean literally it's 45 minutes after winning the first national championship and all he could think about was are you two coming back and I need a decision now”.

LSU finished the 2004 season 9–3, losing to Iowa in the Capital One Bowl on a last-second touchdown pass. Saban, who coached LSU from 2000 to 2004, left for the NFL after that season. He returned to college football in 2007 and led Alabama to its first national championship since 1992, winning his second title in 2009.

Nick Saban’s system of accountability and redoing tasks

The Nick Saban statue wears a blanket of snow at the Walk of Champions in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium. - Source: Imagn

Nick Saban attributes his legendary coaching career to the life lessons instilled in him by his father, Nick Saban Sr. Growing up in Fairmont, West Virginia, Saban watched his father run a service station and coach football, where he learned the value of discipline, accountability, and doing things right the first time.

“The first thing was having compassion for other people,” Saban said [H/t On3]. “That was the number one thing. But the second was you’ve got to be responsible for your own self-determination and doing your job.”

These principles shaped Saban’s perfectionist approach, driving him to demand excellence from himself and those around him. Over 28 seasons, he won 292 games and seven national championships, cementing his legacy—most notably with the Alabama Crimson Tide. After retiring following the 2023 season, Saban transitioned to a new role as an analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay.

