Former Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was a star player for the Wolverines back in the 2021 victory over Ohio State, expressed a nostalgic longing to don the maize and blue once more if he got the opportunity. It was just before the latest chapter of The Game, where Michigan triumphed over Ohio State with a 30-24 victory.

Aidan Hutchinson is currently plying his services for the Detroit Lions but his affection for alma mater stands undeterred. On the Big Noon Kickoff, Hutchinson said,

"If I could strap it up one more time with you boys and go out here today, even having just played on Thursday, I'd still do it."

The Lions suffered a huge setback against the Green Bay Packers with a score of 29-22. However, that didn’t dampen his sentiments about his collegiate career at Michigan.

With Aidan Hutchinson in the team, the Wolverines won in 2021, breaking a ten-year spell without a win over Ohio State. Hutchinson, along with David Ojabo played a season of their lives as pass-rushers during that season.

The former Michigan player was chosen as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions thus making a seamless transition to the professional realm.

There was also an added spotlight on this year's edition of "The Game" in Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines facing additional scrutiny due to the alleged cheating scandal.

Nevertheless, the matchup didn’t disappoint, with ESPN's 'College GameDay' and Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff' amplifying the atmosphere around the Michigan campus.

Aidan Hutchinson lost against the Packers

In a disappointing matchup on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions faced the Green Bay Packers and succumbed to a 29-22 defeat. This loss marked the Lions' seventh consecutive Thanksgiving Day defeat, extending a streak dating back to 2016.

Aidan Hutchinson, who’s a standout defensive force, found himself neutralized by the Packers' strategic approach.

The Lions failed to secure a single sack for the second time in three games. The Packers prioritized containing Hutchinson, deploying tactics such as chipping and assigning multiple defenders to limit his impact.

Hutchinson managed to secure a tackle for loss but faced difficulty throughout the game. The collective defensive effort of the Lions struggled to disrupt the Packers' quarterback, Jordan Love. It’s evident that the intense competition within the NFL challenges individual players, even those of Hutchinson's caliber.