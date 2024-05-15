Former Michigan QB and current staff member Denard Robinson no longer employed by the Wolverines, months after arrest news: Reports

Denard Robinson is no longer employed by the University of Michigan after the former player and assistant director of player personnel was arrested for Operating Over the Influence (OWI) on April 15. Robinson was involved in a single-vehicle crash at around 3 am. Following the incident, the player was indefinitely suspended by head coach Sherrone Moore.

It is unclear whether he resigned or was fired by the school. Robinson was the Wolverines' quarterback between 2009 and 2012 and was on the coaching staff since 2022. This is the second drunk driving incident for the Ann Arbor school this year, with the defensive line coach Greg Scruggs having been arrested on May 16 and resigning five days later.

Denard Robinson's Michigan career: 2009-2012

Denard Robinson recorded 6250 passing yards, 49 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions in four seasons at Ann Arbor. To make those numbers more impressive, Robinson was a proper dual-threat weapon, recording 4495 rushing yards with 42 rushing touchdowns in the same time frame. He's less than 100 yards shy of the most career rushing yards by a college quarterback (4559 yards by Navy's Keenan Reynolds).

His best season came in 2010 when he was awarded the Big Ten Most Valuable Player and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards. He earned First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selections. In 2011, he was a Second Team All-Big Ten pick and was the Gator Bowl MVP (52-14 L to Mississippi State).

Denard Robinson was a fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2013 NFL draft. The Jaguars were his only NFL franchise, with him spending four seasons at Jacksonville. At the professional level, he played as a running back, with his best season being the 2014 one, where he played 13 games and started nine. That year, he recorded 582 rushing yards with four touchdowns.