  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Former Michigan QB Jack Tuttle declares Bryce Underwood a better thrower than former No. 1 draft pick

Former Michigan QB Jack Tuttle declares Bryce Underwood a better thrower than former No. 1 draft pick

By Maliha
Published Aug 02, 2025 14:28 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Ever since eighth grade, Bryce Underwood has been a standout athlete, and his talent culminated in him being named the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class. With each day, more attention is being drawn to the Michigan freshman, and the latest to speak about him is former Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle.

Ad

While serving as the assistant wide receivers coach for Sherrone Moore's program during the offseason, Tuttle had the chance to observe Underwood up close. He made a bold statement about the QB's caliber on the "Locked On Wolverines" podcast on Thursday:

"I’ve seen Trevor Lawrence — I was at The Opening like 50 years ago with him and Justin Fields. I’ve seen all those guys. That was my class (2018). I’ve seen a lot of good football throwers, and I’ve been with Mike Penix at Indiana, obviously J.J. McCarthy here at Michigan.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“And I would say Bryce is at the top with the best of them, and probably throws it better than a lot of those guys — which is scary to say, to be honest, because he’s so young.”
Ad

The statement carries serious weight, as all four of these quarterbacks have been elite talents in college football, with Lawrence going on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence threw for over 3,000 yards in each of his three college seasons, with a career completion percentage of 66.6%. Fields posted an even higher completion rate (68.4%) at Ohio State in just two seasons.

Meanwhile, Penix had a breakout year in 2022 with Washington, passing for over 4,600 yards, and McCarthy led Michigan to a national title with his dual-threat caliber.

Ad

If Bryce Underwood is already showing traits that rival or surpass these accomplished players before even playing a college snap, Michigan can hope for a promising future with him under center.

Analyst doubts Bryce Underwood's impact as a true freshman

Michigan’s quarterback performance was one of many reasons for the Wolverines' 8-5 record in the 2024 season. There is increased pressure on the team to see better results from that position this season, and so Bryce Underwood will need to show his abilities right away.

Ad

However, ESPN analyst Matt Barrie expressed skepticism about Underwood’s readiness to thrive as a true freshman. He said the following this week on "Always College Football":

"I just always have a hard time. I have a hard time finding a true freshman quarterback that can not only wow us, but in a power program like Michigan, from day one to day and game 14, 15, 16 nowadays, be the guy that elevates them back to the national championship conversation."

Bryce Underwood will be in the spotlight when Michigan starts the 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications