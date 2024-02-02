Former Michigan RB Blake Corum sets the tone for 2024, days after winning national championship -“My year!!

Blake Corum has big plans in 2024 after winning the national championship in his final season with Michigan. The running back has announced his decision to enter the NFL draft this year and has already begun preparation for the tests ahead.

On Thursday, Corum took to his Instagram story and posted two videos of him training. The running back looked sharp as he made a few catches and took part in some other drills.

In the first video clip, Corum wrote:

"Steady crafting!! 2024 my year!!"

Although Corum is primarily part of a team's offensive backfield, he also flaunted his catching skills. In a second video clip, he grabbed a reception after some nifty movement, highlighting his versatility. He didn't forget to mention it in the post as well and wrote:

"Versatile!!"

The fact that Corum has returned to training just a few weeks after leading Michigan to the national championship title shows his ambition. His athletic ability will surely be tested at the NFL Combine.

Many analysts and fans predict that Corum might get picked late in the first round of the upcoming draft.

How did Blake Corum fare in the 2023 season?

Former Michigan Wolverines RB Blake Corum

Corum had an iconic final season with the No. 1 Michigan in 2023. The running back racked up 1,245 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 258 carries during the regular season. He also added 117 receiving yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions to help the Wolverines clinch the Big Ten championship.

Corum earned First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten honors for his stellar displays. He continued his excellent run in the postseason.

In the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 4 Alabama, Corum recorded 118 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns as Michigan won the contest 27-20 in overtime.

Corum then recorded 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in the national championship against No. 2 Washington, as the Wolverines beat the Huskies 34-13 to clinch the all-important Natty. He was named offensive MVP in the postseason finale.