Former Michigan tackle reluctantly picks rivals to win it all despite massive admiration for Marcus Freeman 

Marcus Freeman will lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish out against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta on Monday. The Fighting Irish are looking to claim their first national championship title in about four decades.

Ahead of the highly anticipated game, Taylor Lewan offered his view on the game in his appearance on the recent installment of the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. The former Michigan Wolverines tackle sees Ohio State winning the game despite his admiration for Marcus Freeman.

Lewan highlighted how Freeman handled his diagnosis of an enlarged heart condition, which ended his NFL career prematurely in 2010. This made him transition into coaching, a field he has recorded significant success over the years.

“I love Marcus Freeman,” Lewan said. “...he referred to it as a God thing. Like this was basically God telling me, 'I am supposed to be coaching.' I hate the fact that Ohio State is going to win this game. I hate the fact that Ohio State is going to cover this game."

Taylor Lewan outlines challenges for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame

On Monday, Notre Dame will have to face a red-hot Ohio State team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Buckeyes defeated Tennessee 42-17, Oregon 41-21 and Texas 28-14 en route to the national title game. They have huge momentum coming into the game.

Lewan outlined what the challenge looks like for Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame team and the chances they have to beat Ohio State and win it all.

“I want it to be competitive,” Lewan said. "I just think [the Buckeyes have an edge] when you see the fire that's been lit under Ohio State’s ass and what they've been able to do.

“Just when you seem like Texas might come back and do it, there's that strip fumble by Sawyer for the touchdown. It's tough to say they're not going to win it and it's tough to say they are not going to cover," he added.

Ohio State is expected to enter the game fired up following their performances so far in the inaugural 12-team CFP. The Buckeyes are an 8.5 favorite for the game with total points set at 46.5.

Nonetheless, Marcus Freeman and his team have proven to be resilient this season, and they will be out to prove that.

Which team do you think will win the CFP National Championship Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

