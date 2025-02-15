Former National Championship MVP Ben Boulware regrets making tall claim to Clemson's linebackers 

Ben Boulware was hired as the Clemson assistant linebackers coach before last season and is expected to take on an expanded role in 2025. He is a respected voice in the linebackers room, partially because he is a former National Champion. He won the National Championship with Clemson in 2016 and was named the CFP National Championship Game Defensive MVP.

Ben Boulware is known for instilling hard work in his team but does not expect them to do anything he would not do himself. However, he posted on X on Friday about regretting his choice of words.

"Told the LB’s I wouldn’t ask them to do anything, that I couldn’t do. I am now full of regret. Mat drills have about put me in the grave. Never in my life has my heart rate got to 200."

The video included in the Tweet showed Ben Boulware doing the mat drills he expects his LBs to do. The video showed his heart rate getting close to 200 beats per minute. His song of choice for the video was 'Pain' by 'Three Days Grace.'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks about Ben Boulware's expanded role next season

In mid-January, head coach Dabo Swinney introduced Tom Allen as the Clemson Tigers' new defensive coordinator. Allen was brought to the Tigers after spending last season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. While Allen primarily coached linebackers at Penn State, Dabo Swinney outlined how he expects him to coach the entire defense like an NFL defensive coordinator.

"He will run our defense, he is going to coach everything," Swinney said during Allen’s introductory press conference. "A lot like the NFL. He will start with the linebacker room as far as coordinating the defense from the linebacker room."

He then went on to say that since Tom Allen will not be 100% focused on the linebackers, Ben Boulware will be expected to take on a larger role with the LBs.

"We’ve got Ben," Swinney added. "We are in the process of kind of finalizing some things there with that room. But (Allen) will run the defense. He’s not going to go on the road recruiting. He is going to always be with the team. I really, really like that. Ben will be out on the road."

It will be interesting to see what changes Boulware makes with an expanded role with the linebackers this season but he is committed to having them work hard.

