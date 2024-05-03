Former Nebraska coach joins CFP selection committee to replace Pat Chun ahead of 2024 college football season

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Mike Riley has replaced Pat Chun on the college football playoff (CFP) selection committee.

Chun stepped down from the committee after he was named the athletics director at the University of Washington. Chun was named the AD of Washington in March after previously being the AD of Washington State and Florida Atlantic.

Riley will serve a minimum of three years on the committee.

Following the announcement, the Executive Director of the CFP, Bill Hancock says he's happy that Riley took the job.

"We are pleased to have Mike join the committee," Hancock said. "He has significant experience as a player and coach, and he loves college football. He will bring a unique perspective to the committee. Plus, he is a delightful human being."

The college football playoff selection committee is responsible for ranking the top 25 teams in college football. The committee will also assign the teams for the playoff. The college football playoff will extend this season from four to 12 teams.

The first ranking is in early November and the committee then releases weekly rankings.

Riley will be part of the 13-person committee that will decide which 12 teams make the college football playoff.

Mike Riley's history with college football and the CFP selection committee

Mike Riley has been around football and college football for decades now.

Riley has spent 48 years as a coach in the CFL, NFL, USFL, and college football among other leagues. His first head coaching gig was in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 1987 until 1990.

Riley's first head coaching job in college came in 1997 as he was named the head coach of Oregon State. After just two seasons with the Beavers, he was named the head coach of the San Diego Chargers.

Riley returned to Oregon State in 2003 as their head coach and held that job until 2014. He then spent three years as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Overall as a head coach in college, Riley went 93-80 at Oregon State and 19-19 at Nebraska for an overall record of 112-99.