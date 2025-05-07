Former NFL coach Jon Gruden raves about Brent Venables' Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are going into 2025 as an SEC program for the second time. Their debut season did not go to plan, and Brent Venables' team finished with a 6-7 (2-6 SEC) record.

Ahead of next season, the Sooners sent former NFL coach Jon Gruden a box of free merchandise, which included a helmet. He unboxed it and posted the video of him doing so on X.

During the video, Gruden talked about many memories he has of the Sooners program. In one part, he talked about their current coach, Brent Venables, saying:

"I met Coach Venables when I was at Clemson. He was the D (defensive) coordinator. He's been a great defensive coach. High energy. Positive guy."

Jon Gruden has no official connections to the Sooners. During his long coaching career, Gruden was never on the coaching staff of the Sooners, spending most of his time in the NFL with the Raiders franchise.

However, Gruden was able to work with many former Sooners in the NFL, and can appreciate the work that the program has done and is currently doing. This appreciation has grown and become more visible since Gruden got involved with Barstool Sports, hosting college football-themed shows.

But this is not the only time that Gruden has received a box of gifts from a college football program. Just in the last week, he received more from the Clemson Tigers and Michigan State Spartans.

Josh Pate on the changes that Oklahoma have made in 2025

Jon Gruden is not the only person to talk positively about the Oklahoma Sooners. On the Wednesday edition of his college football show, analyst Josh Pate said the following:

"Oklahoma's made some really, really good moves here. Quarterback was a major concern for them, and they went and got (John) Mateer out of Washington State, with his offensive coordinator (Ben Arbuckle) for good measure. Check."

In 2024, the Sooners' offense struggled, and this was mostly down to the lack of direction at the quarterback position, with both Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins Jr. struggling.

Now, the Sooners have brought in the very experienced John Mateer from the Washington State Cougars. Oklahoma will hope that he can improve its losing SEC record in 2025 and show that it can keep up with the bigger programs in the conference.

