Former NFL coach Jon Gruden thanks Kirby Smart for special gesture from Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart just sent a special gift to ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden. He tweeted a video showcasing the gift box of Bulldogs gear sent to him.

The Bulldogs are coming off an 11-3 season in which they won the SEC title game by defeating the Texas Longhorns. Georgia was the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, earning a first-round bye, but was defeated in its quarterfinal game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Next season, the Bulldogs will find themselves in an interesting situation. They lost starting quarterback Carson Beck to the Miami Hurricanes and are looking for a new signal-caller to lead the charge.

Jon Gruden set to continue legendary "QB Camp" show with Barstool Sports

Jon Gruden's "QB Camp" ran on ESPN for nine seasons and became one of the biggest pre-draft traditions for quarterbacks. However, the program came to a stop in 2018. But now that Gruden has paired up with Barstool Sports, the program will be making a comeback.

Gruden's "QB Camp" featured the former coach meeting up with some of the top quarterback draft prospects, breaking down film, participating in on-field drills and simply conversing. It was a great way for NFL scouts to get a different insight into what the quarterbacks of the draft class have to offer.

The former Super Bowl-winning coach will revive the program, now titled "Gruden’s QB Class," with the first episode coming soon. Gruden announced on his X account that the first episode will feature Ohio State quarterback Will Howard fresh off his national championship victory.

It remains to be seen how many more quarterback prospects will be featured on the program ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Potential names could include Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Kyle McCord.

