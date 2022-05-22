"Leaving their players high and dry" - Former NFL player slams college football coaches for making false promises

College football coaches make false promises, according to former NFL player and ESPN sports analyst Sam Acho. Acho said that coaches are leaving their players high and dry with the false promise of staying, only for them to go elsewhere:

"What we're missing is that coaches are leaving left and right. Leaving their players out high and dry. We saw last year, Brian Kelly at Notre Dame, 'I'm not going anywhere', all of a sudden, a few minutes later, he's gone."

He went on to say:

"We saw the same thing with so many different coaches saying I'm going to stay in and they leave. When a high schooler is getting recruited by a coach, he is getting recruited thinking that this is going to be the coach that is going to help him reach his dream of playing in the NFL. And then that coach gets paid X amount of dollars, and just up and leaves."

Acho was drafted in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas by the Arizona Cardinals. The linebacker spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cardinals, playing in 51 games. Acho had 13 sacks, eight passes defended, and seven forced fumbles with the Cardinals.

He signed with the Chicago Bears in April 2015, where he’d spend four seasons with the team, recording 112 combined tackles and four sacks in his time with the team. In 2019, he played the final season of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two College Football Coaches Who Left for Other Jobs

LSU Introduces Brian Kelly as Head Football Coach

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame after 12 years in 2021 to head to LSU, signing a 10-year, $95 million contract.

The contract at LSU averages between $10 million to $10.5 million a year and includes a yearly "longevity bonus" of $500,000 and another $500,000 for making a bowl game. The coach is a two-time AP Coach of the Year and his 113 wins at Notre Dame are the most in the school’s history.

Lincoln Riley left the University of Oklahoma after five years to become the 30th head coach at USC in November 2021. He led the Sooners to three straight appearances in the College Football Playoff (2017 – 2019) and four straight Big 12 Championships (2017 – 2020).

Needless to say, Acho may have a point about college football coaches and player departures.

