Former NFL Player ranks Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Former NFL player and now NFL draft analyst Bucky Brooks believes Shedeur Sanders is the best quarterback available ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 quarterback class is not considered to be a strong one, as Sanders and Cam Ward are considered to be the only first-round picks. However, many view Ward as the best, but Brooks ranked Sanders, as his top-five is as follows:

Shedeur Sanders Cam Ward Jaxson Dart Jalen Milroe Kyle McCord

It is interesting that Brooks has Sanders ranked ahead of Ward, but the analyst says Sanders' talent stands out.

"The 2025 quarterback class lacks the pizzazz of last year's group, but a few prospects could pop as stars at the next level," Brooks wrote. "Shedeur Sanders displayed blockbuster potential as a pocket passer in college, transforming Jackson State and Colorado into winners.

"Though his tendency to hold on to the ball leads to sacks, few quarterbacks can match his superb timing, touch and anticipation as a rhythm thrower."

Brooks, however, does call Ward a potential future Pro Bowl-caliber playmaker in the NFL. As he says the gunslinger can develop into a star quarterback, but he does have limited range, while Sanders can extend plays with his legs, which is why Brooks ranked him his top quarterback.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Ward, meanwhile, went 305-for-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his lone season at Miami.

Analyst predicts Shedeur Sanders will have a better rookie season than Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the top-ranked quarterbacks heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Athletic's NFL draft analyst Nick Baumgardner has Ward going ahead of Sanders in the draft, but thinks Sanders will have a better rookie season:

"My bet is that Ward’s proven history of gradual improvement will continue in the NFL and he’ll eventually outpace Sanders on the field. However, it would not be a surprise, at all, if Sanders has the better rookie season. His game is reminiscent of a more athletic version of Bo Nix."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., meanwhile, has Sanders ranked as his fourth-best prospect while Ward is his fifth-ranked prospect.

