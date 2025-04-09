Former NFL QB discusses NIL and negative narrative around Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. In most mock drafts, he is viewed as a top-five pick. However, a narrative has been building around his rumored negative attitude.

On Wednesday, former NFL QB Robert Griffin III posted a clip of the "Outta Pocket" podcast. In the clip, RG III talks about the changing college football landscape and the impact of NIL. Notably, he talked about how players before the NIL era, like Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow, were praised for their confidence, but Sanders is criticized for it.

"I do think NIL has changed it. It's kind of what I was mentioning earlier about the jealousy part of it," Griffin said. "When I came into the NFL in 2012, we had the rookie symposium. What they would teach you at the rookie symposium was, this is a privilege. You don't have a right to play in the NFL. You're lucky to be here. I'm not saying they were wrong or right because it is a privilege and an honor.

"Now with NIL, guys are walking into the NFL with a little money in their pocket, the top guys. They're financially secure because they're making millions at the college level."

Robert Griffin III mentioned how he knows Sanders is coachable, but used him as an example as a player who could ask for a trade if he does not feel he is in the right situation.

"It creates this sense of coachability. I know Shedeur Sanders is coachable because I've seen it," Griffin added. "I saw it at Jackson State, I saw it at Colorado. He had six different offensive coordinators throughout college football and being productive. In the NIL era, there is a sense of, can I coach these guys because if I don't coach them the right way, are they gonna demand a trade?"

Shedeur Sanders could fall out of the top five of the 2025 NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants were two teams that appeared to be interested, but the Browns signed Kenny Pickett, and the Giants signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency. As a result, the only team expected to take a QB in the top five is Tennessee, which is expected to take Cam Ward if they draft a QB.

So, it appears that NFL free agency could force Shedeur Sanders out of the top five. That seems to be a bigger factor than his rumored negative attitude.

