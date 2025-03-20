Former NFL QB makes eye-catching comment on Jalen Milroe’s pro day performance

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared his review of Jalen Milroe's Alabama Crimson Tide pro day.

Ad

At Alabama's pro day on Wednesday, Milroe showed off his speed, running a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash. He is a freak athlete, but his throwing and accuracy ability have been put into question. However, after his pro day performance, Griffin thinks Milroe can be Justin Fields, while his ceiling would be Jalen Hurts.

"Jalen Milroe blazes to a 4.37 in the 40 yard dash. He is this draft classes’ Justin Fields. In the right situation and with the right pieces around him, he possesses ELITE traits that no other QB in this draft class has. Ceiling for him is Jalen Hurts," Griffin tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last season at Alabama, Milroe went 205-for-319 for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 726 yards on 168 carries and added 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Griffin believes Milroe can thrive as an NFL quarterback under the right system.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe addresses underrated draft stock

Entering the 2025 NFL draft, Jalen Milroe is a big question mark in terms of where and when he may be picked.

Ad

Milroe has been knocked by his throwing ability and hand size. But the Crimson Tide quarterback has said he's cool being underrated ahead of the draft, as it will put a chip on his shoulder.

“I’m cool with being underrated," Milroe told the media at the scouting combine. "I play in the hardest conference in the country. I played against the number one team in the country, the number one defense in the country. So, if I lack knowledge, I wouldn’t be able to win big games.

Ad

“And 2023, my first year starting, I didn’t lose a SEC game and was playing a lot of different defenses, a lot of things that was unraveled when it came to the game planning and a lot of things I pour into that people don’t see.”

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Milroe as his seventh-ranked quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Milroe is behind Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Will Howard and Kyle McCord.

The 2025 draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!