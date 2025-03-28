Former NFL safety Mike Mayock takes Georgia LB over Abdul Carter

As the 2025 NFL draft inches closer, the Georgia Bulldogs have several players who are likely to be picked in the first round. One of them is linebacker Jalon Walker, who is also a versatile edge rusher, with endless energy and leadership skills. Some analysts, including former NFL safety and executive Mike Mayock, believe Walker could be one of the first LBs off the board.

Mayock talked about Walker on NFL Network’s "Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday, saying he has a higher opinion of him than Penn State’s edge rusher Abdul Carter, who is considered a top 10 pick, possibly even a top five selection. When Eisen asked why Mayock thought so highly of Walker, he had a lot to say.

"I put the Georgia tape on of Jalon Walker and he's an off-the-ball linebacker at 243 pounds and my jaw dropped watching him run," Mayock said. "His twitch, his quickness, his speed, his change of direction. But what really intrigued me is on sub packages, Rich they had him everywhere from the A gap over the center to all the way out wide as a pass rusher.

“He reminds me so much of Micah Parsons, when he came out of Penn State. I think the only limitation is a defensive coordinator with lack of creativity, because this kid can play all over the ball. And if you have to chase a guy like Jayden Daniels on the field, this is the kid I want doing it.”

Potential landing spots for Georgia’s Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker had an outstanding 2024 season with Georgia, earning first-team all-American honors, second-team All-SEC recognition and also the Butkus Award, given to the best LB in college football.

The Seattle Seahawks might pick him with their 18th pick in the draft, as Mike McDonald is a defensive-minded coach. The team also has needs at both edge rusher and LB, much like the Atlanta Falcons, who will pick 15th.

The Las Vegas Raiders, with their sixth overall selection, might select an offensive player like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. However, if they decide to upgrade on defense, Walker could be a flexible player in Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system, helping the defensive line and the second level.

