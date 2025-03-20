Former NFL Scout makes his stance 100% clear after Deion Sanders suggests massive change in college football

Deion Sanders's views on implementing significant changes in college football's spring game format have sparked a major debate recently. He suggested playing different schools in the offseason.

He cited reasons such as coaches needing to evaluate their players better and assess their weaknesses, which is impossible when athletes of the same team square off against each other.

This suggestion raised many eyebrows, with some criticizing the move; however, analysts and former NFL scouts like John Middlekauff approved the plan.

On Thursday's episode of his "3&OUT with John Middlekauff" podcast, Middlekauff mentioned that Coach Prime's idea of playing with different programs could succeed since spring games are not televised and practically feasible in all aspects. Also, this will give the coaches a fair understanding of their strengths before heading into a new season.

“Deion Sanders recently, a couple days ago, went on a rant about the spring game, which in college football has been, I would say, like universally canceled, if you notice, during the spring historically, those games are broadcast. Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, play spring football,” Middlekauff said on his podcast on Thursday.

“And now most of these programs are like, we're up. They don't want anyone to steal their players. If Deion Sanders went the opposite way, not only do I want to hold a spring game, I want to play another team, I would think what he's saying is like, we will pay someone to come here for five or six days practice us for a couple days, that wouldn't be on television, and then play in a spring game, which would be awesome.

"I applaud Deion Sanders thinking like this, because this is entertaining. And I think any time that you get off the road is like what the whole point of this is. And the reason these networks pay you all this money is because people like watching it. If Deion Sanders has a good season this year, if he wins eight games with Shedeur and Travis. I don't see how some of these massive programs that have openings don't make Deion Sanders their first call,” he added.

Will Deion Sanders be able to play against different teams this offseason?

Per current NCAA bylaws, this is not possible. Unless amendments are made, college football teams cannot play with other programs in spring. The proposed system of playing different teams comes from the NFL, where teams compete against each other for a week and show up in front of a big crowd for the exhibition game.

In college, only intrasquad scrimmages are allowed. While speaking to the reporters on Monday this week, Sanders mentioned speaking with the concerned authorities.

But there haven't been any updates on it. As soon as he made his views public, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown offered to visit Boulder.

Although there have been rumors about Bill Belichick and UNC facing Colorado, there hasn't been any progress on this theory either.

