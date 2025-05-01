Former NFL scout turns spotlight on Arch Manning to call out Shedeur Sanders after his disappointing draft slide

Former NFL scout for the New York Jets, Daniel Kelly, appears to be high on Arch Manning as he took a subtle shot at Shedeur Sanders.

Kelly had been vocal, saying Sanders won't be a pro quarterback and graded him as a UDFA talent. As Kelly now turns his attention to potential prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, he is sold on Manning as he watched his scrambling and running ability, which was missing from Shedeur Sanders.

"Yesterday, I watched film of Arch Manning run 67 yards on a play against UTSA (2024). The longest run Shedeur Sanders had in his entire college career was 42 yards —and that was back in 2022 against Southern when he played at Jackson State," Kelly wrote.

Despite the 2025 NFL Draft being over, Kelly is still taking shots at Sanders and his playing ability as he expects the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback to be a bust in the NFL.

Although Kelly is looking at Manning and scouting him, many insiders believe Manning will declare for the 2027 NFL Draft as he will be a starting quarterback in college for two seasons.

Longhorns coach hoping Arch Manning has a 'hard decision' over 2026 NFL Draft

Arch Manning could be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he declares then.

However, as he's set to be a starting quarterback for the first time in college football, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is hopeful the decision will be a hard one for Manning.

"Here’s what I hope,” Sarkisian said at the Houston Touchdown Club, via SI. “I hope he’s got a really hard decision to make on about January 21. That means we played for a long time. That means he probably had a really good season. And that means he’s probably trying to figure out do I want one more year in the burnt orange or is it time to go to the NFL? I hope it’s a really, really hard decision. I hope it’s not a no-brainer for him to come back to school."

Although Sarkisian is hoping Manning stays for at least two seasons, he will support the quarterback with whatever decision he makes.

Sarkisian also has plenty of confidence that Manning will not only be a star quarterback in college but also in the NFL.

