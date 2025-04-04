Former NFL star reveals what scouts expect to see from Travis Hunter at Colorado pro day

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is one of the biggest stars in the 2025 NFL draft. He is projected to be one of the top-five picks in the draft and is viewed by many as the best player in the class. It is a common view that the only reason he will not be the first pick is because of positional needs from teams at the top of the draft.

Travis Hunter did not showcase his skills to NFL scouts at the NFL Combine. Although he was invited to the event, he only participated in interviews, choosing not to do any drills. Instead, he chose to wait to participate in drills until Colorado's Pro Day, similar to teammate QB Shedeur Sanders.

On Friday before the Pro Day, former NFL star Steve Smith Sr. spoke about what fans should expect from Travis Hunter on the Pro Day. He pointed out that even though he is not running the 40-yard dash, there is still a lot to learn from watching him, especially in wide receiver drills.

"Running routes is gonna be excellent, just to see his explosiveness. He's not running the 40. He's one of the very few blue chips in this year's draft so why do you have to do anything when they already know what you can do? You have enough film. You can see the progression from Jackson State to Colorado and he's done a good job.

"Seeing, you know he's improved as a corner, but seeing what he can do as a wide receiver with the other wide receivers in the competition. I was told Shedeur is gonna throw about 60 passes, they're gonna hit it early. That'll be good, get some guys on some routes. Seeing this big, festive event. It's a showcase."

Many draft experts think Travis Hunter could be picked by the New England Patriots

While Travis Hunter didn't showcase his skills at the NFL Combine, his performance is unlikely to hurt his draft stock if he does not perform well. Hunter has been a star at the college level for several years and won the Heisman Trophy this season.

Based on recent mock drafts from respected media outlets, it appears that the New England Patriots have a strong chance to land Hunter with the fourth pick. ESPN's Mel Kiper and 'The Athletic' both have Hunter going to the Patriots in their most recent mock drafts.

