  Former NFL Veteran Jason Witten's son Cooper garners interest from top SEC programs

Former NFL Veteran Jason Witten's son Cooper garners interest from top SEC programs

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Feb 28, 2025 22:56 GMT
Picture Sources: cooper_witten (Instagram)
Images via Instagram/@cooper_witten

Cooper Witten, the son of former NFL star Jason Witten, is garnering plenty of interest from some of the top SEC programs. Cooper Witten plays on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker, unlike his father who played as a tight end during his career. Witten is part of the Class of 2027 and is already seeing a lot of interest from some of the biggest programs in the country.

"Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas A&M, and SMU are really making me feel like a priority," Witten told On3.

While Witten mentions the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M in his interview with On3, a deeper look shows that several other top programs have also shown interest in acquiring his services. According to 247Sports, Witten has received offers from 19 different programs, including some of the powerhouse SEC programs such as LSU and Tennessee.

Cooper Witten's father, Jason Witten, played College Football for the Tennessee Volunteers before having a successful NFL career where he spent 16 out of 17 years with the Dallas Cowboys. Since retiring, Witten has been the coach of his son's high school football team.

With the NFL great at the helm, the team has been able to win the last two Texas state football championships. The first one of these in 2023 came on the back of an undefeated season, something that had not happened in school history before the arrival of the 11-time Pro Bowl selection.

What are Jason Witten's son Cooper Witten's high school numbers?

Cooper Witten is currently a sophomore at Liberty Christian High School in the state of Texas. 247Sports ranks him as a four-star prospect. According to the portal, he is the 22nd best player in the class of 2024 and the No. 2 ranked safety in the country. On3 lists Witten as a linebacker, and they have him at No. 23 nationally and as the best LB in his class.

During his freshman season (2023), Witten made 82 tackles in total and four of those resulted in a loss of yardage. He was also able to intercept two passes, returning one of them for a pick-six touchdown. In his sophomore year, he showed great development on the offensive side, recording 15 receptions for 263 yards and seven touchdowns.

