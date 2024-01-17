Former Nick Saban protege rejects Alabama DC job for co-coordinator role at another SEC powerhouse

Despite interviewing for the Alabama defensive coordinator job, Travaris Robinson won't be staying in Tuscaloosa. The former Auburn defensive back will be moving to the Crimson Tide's Southeastern Conference rival, Georgia, as a co-defensive coordinator under Kirby Smart.

Robinson served as Alabama's cornerbacks coach under Nick Saban for the last two seasons and assumed a more prominent role in the defense during the 2023 season. However, following the retirement of Saban, Robinson is moving elsewhere to continue his coaching career.

It's worth noting that Travaris Robinson had taken the Bulldogs job three days after Saban retired. However, when the Crimson Tide hired Kalen DeBoer, he was interested in keeping him with the program. Nonetheless, Robinson stood by his original decision to move to Athens.

Robinson will be replacing Will Muschamp, who transitioned to an off-field analyst role, as a co-defensive coordinator. Glenn Schumann will hold the primary responsibility for calling the defense for Georgia while Robinson assists him.

Travaris Robinson's coaching career

Travaris Robinson has garnered significant experience over the years in the college football landscape. He started his coaching career at Auburn as a graduate assistant in 2006 under the leadership of head coach Tommy Tuberville and defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

He subsequently moved to Western Kentucky in 2008 as a defensive backs coach before landing at Southern Miss in 2009 and Texas Tech in 2010. He returned to the SEC with Florida in 2011 under the leadership of his former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Will Muschamp

Robinson joined South Carolina in 2016 as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach and spent four years there before moving to Miami as a defensive back coach in 2021. The Auburn alum finally landed at Alabama in 2022, showcasing his prowess under Nick Saban. He is set to proceed with his career under Kirby Smart.

Alabama to hire a new defensive coordinator

Kalen DeBoer is looking to bring in Kane Wommack as the new defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. The coach resigned as the head coach of South Alabama on Tuesday, preparing for a move to Tuscaloosa.

"I deeply appreciate Kane's service to our program, university and city," USA athletic director Joel Erdmann said in a press release. "His efforts propelled us forward and we wish him and Melissa the very best."

Wommack has built some familiarity with DeBoer over the years, and this should ensure a smooth transition into the program. Wommack led the Jaguars to record a total of 17 wins over the last two seasons.