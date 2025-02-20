Former Notre Dame Jaden Mickey flips commitment from Cal to Boise State: Reports

Cornerback Jaden Mickey has found a home with the Boise State Broncos, as reported by On3's Tyler Horka. The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback could become an important piece for the Broncos secondary in 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After entering the transfer portal in late September to save a year of eligibility, Mickey committed to the Cal Golden Bears but eventually backed out. He still has two years left to play college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mickey entered the 2024 season as the third cornerback for the Fighting Irish. After seeing action in the first four games of the season, he sat out for the rest of the year so he wouldn’t lose a season of eligibility. In two seasons and the first four games of 2024, the defensive back from Eastvale, California recorded 23 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups.

Ad

Ironically, top corner Benjamin Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury in October, so Mickey could have been the starter opposite Christian Grey to close the season. Leonard Moore ended up taking that spot and had a solid run in the College Football Playoff.

As for his next stop, the Broncos also made the College Football Playoff, where they lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl.

However, pass defense was among the biggest issues for Spencer Danielson’s team. Boise State allowed 241.1 passing yards per game, ranked 106th in the nation. While starting cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby are returning this season, Mickey could earn a starting position and give the Broncos three experienced men at corner.

Ad

Mickey will have a chance to face his former team this season, as the Broncos will face the Fighting Irish in South Bend on Oct. 4.

As Jaden Mickey went to Boise, Notre Dame’s eyeing a defensive back prospect

Notre Dame made it to the CFP national championship game last season, but there’s no time to let up. As the team prepares for the 2025 season, Marcus Freeman is already planning ahead, as the school will receive a visit from the class of 2026 4-star prospect defensive back Xavier Lherisse.

Ad

The No. 389 prospect, according to 247 Sports, is scheduled to visit Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida State, and Auburn. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound safety will make all those visits in June, ahead of the 2025 season.

Recruiting has been one of Freeman’s strongest points. The Fighting Irish ranked ninth in 2024 and 12th in 2025. Bringing Lherisse in would be a strong move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.