Former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts breaks down key play that gave Ohio State the edge in national championship game

After a great season, Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He is the No. 40-ranked player by Pro Football Focus. While his draft stock looks good, the season did not end as he would have liked, with the Fighting Irish losing the National Championship Game to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Thursday, the first day of the 2025 NFL Combine, Xavier Watts spoke with the media. One of the first things he talked about was the National Championship Game.

"Yeah I mean obviously we didn't finish the way we wanted to, but at the end of the day you know, you gotta keep pushing you know," Watts said. "It was a hard loss but you gotta keep going and push to the next level. You know have some of that hunger for work."

Watts was asked about a key play in the National Championship Game. While the Buckeyes were nursing an eight-point lead, Will Howard took a deep shot downfield in a 3rd and 11 situation and delivered a 56-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Smith.

"Yeah I mean it was a big play. Obviously we were coming back in the game," Watts said. "We had got them all the way to 3rd and 11 and we just didn't capitalize you know. They got us with that play and that was that. He's (Jeremiah Smith) a very talented player.

"Obviously he's a young guy but I mean the way he's physically built ... he's a freak athlete. So, he's a really good player."

Xavier Watts will not participate in the workout portion of the NFL Combine

Several athletes from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are attending the 2025 NFL Combine, including Xavier Watts. However, not all of them will participate in workouts for several reasons.

Defensive tackle Rylie Mills will not participate because of an injury sustained in Notre Dame's playoff run. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison could participate but is still recovering from hip surgery so he is expected to have limited availability.

As for Xavier Watts, he is entering the Combine healthy, but will not take part in workouts. This could become common for players who go on deep playoff runs. As a result of the new 12-team playoff format, the championship game was played much later than normal. However, there are still a few Notre Dame players who will participate, including QB Riley Leonard.

