  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts breaks down key play that gave Ohio State the edge in national championship game

Former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts breaks down key play that gave Ohio State the edge in national championship game

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Feb 27, 2025 17:56 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Combine Xavier Watts - Source: Imagn

After a great season, Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He is the No. 40-ranked player by Pro Football Focus. While his draft stock looks good, the season did not end as he would have liked, with the Fighting Irish losing the National Championship Game to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ad

On Thursday, the first day of the 2025 NFL Combine, Xavier Watts spoke with the media. One of the first things he talked about was the National Championship Game.

"Yeah I mean obviously we didn't finish the way we wanted to, but at the end of the day you know, you gotta keep pushing you know," Watts said. "It was a hard loss but you gotta keep going and push to the next level. You know have some of that hunger for work."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watts was asked about a key play in the National Championship Game. While the Buckeyes were nursing an eight-point lead, Will Howard took a deep shot downfield in a 3rd and 11 situation and delivered a 56-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Smith.

"Yeah I mean it was a big play. Obviously we were coming back in the game," Watts said. "We had got them all the way to 3rd and 11 and we just didn't capitalize you know. They got us with that play and that was that. He's (Jeremiah Smith) a very talented player.
Ad
"Obviously he's a young guy but I mean the way he's physically built ... he's a freak athlete. So, he's a really good player."
Ad

Xavier Watts will not participate in the workout portion of the NFL Combine

Several athletes from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are attending the 2025 NFL Combine, including Xavier Watts. However, not all of them will participate in workouts for several reasons.

Defensive tackle Rylie Mills will not participate because of an injury sustained in Notre Dame's playoff run. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison could participate but is still recovering from hip surgery so he is expected to have limited availability.

As for Xavier Watts, he is entering the Combine healthy, but will not take part in workouts. This could become common for players who go on deep playoff runs. As a result of the new 12-team playoff format, the championship game was played much later than normal. However, there are still a few Notre Dame players who will participate, including QB Riley Leonard.

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी