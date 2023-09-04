Former Notre Dame superstar Kyle Rudolph enters CFB arena as a Big Ten analyst following his NFL retirement: Reports

Recently, Kyle Rudolph told Peter King of “Monday Morning Quarterback” that he is formally announcing his retirement from the NFL. The former Minnesota Vikings tight end is drawing the cotton to his professional career, which has lasted 12 seasons in the league.

Coming out of Notre Dame, Rudolph was drafted by the Vikings as the 43rd overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He went on to play 10 of his 12 seasons in the league with the franchise, further appearing for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I played for so long and earned a veteran status,” Rudolph told King Saturday. “Now I’m a rookie getting as many reps as I can in the media world. This off-season is about, ‘Where do I fit in?’ The NBC job doing games on Peacock is cool. And talking about the storylines of the day in the NFL on Sunday nights will be cool, too.”

A new career on the path of broadcasting

Even though he’s retiring from playing, the former Notre Dame tight end intends to remain involved in football. He is set to join Peacock as a Big Ten analyst and co-host a FOX Sports radio show scheduled for Sunday nights.

Rudolph played a bit-part role in the NFL for the first time in his career last season. He appeared in only nine games for the Buccaneers, starting none. According to King’s report, Rudolph expressed his desire to continue playing in the NFL for a 13th season.

However, considering his responsibilities as a parent to two young children and the fantastic opportunity to pursue a career in football television broadcast, the tight end ultimately decided to transition to a new phase in his life.

Kyle Rudolph’s NFL career round up

A second-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2011, Rudolph’s NFL journey led him to spend 10 of his 12 seasons with the Minneapolis-based franchise. Throughout his long professional career, he was selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2012 and 2017.

His impact on the team is evident as he stands sixth in Vikings history for touchdown receptions with 48 and games played with 140. Additionally, he holds the 11th position in the team’s record books for receiving yards, amassing 4,488 yards.

Kyle Rudolph played his last two seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 28 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns.