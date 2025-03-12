Former Ohio State coaching staff member expected to join Georgetown

The Georgetown Hoyas have signed Cam Spence as their new defensive line coach for the 2025 season. On Wednesday, CBS Sports/247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that the team was interested in hiring Spence, via X.

"Georgetown is hiring Cam Spence as its defensive line coach, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. The ex-Maryland defensive linemen was most recently a grad assistant at North Carolina and Ohio State. Was previously a private trainer and worked with current NFL players like Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw," Zenitz posted.

Shortly after, Spence reposted Zenitz's tweet and confirmed that he had accepted the new position after two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant for the North Carolina Tar Heels. During the 2022 season, Spence held the same position for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He will replace Sammie Jenkins, who was Georgetown's defensive lineman coach last year.

The decision to leave North Carolina comes after Bill Belichick agreed to take over the coaching job from Mack Brown on Dec. 12.

North Carolina finished last season with a 6-7 record and was 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Spence helped the team's defense place 10th in the ACC in total yards allowed (4,885) and total yards allowed per game (375.8).

North Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham informed Brown that he was fired on Nov. 26 following the team's 41-21 loss to the Boston College Eagles. On Dec. 28, the Tar Heels finished the season with a 27-14 defeat to the UConn Huskies in the Fenway Bowl.

The Hoyas hope Spence can use his experience working with Ohio State and North Carolina to help the program compete against the best teams in the Patriot League.

Georgetown Hoyas' struggles in 2024 season

Georgetown is looking to perform better than it did last year. The team had a 5-6 record and placed fifth in the Patriot League. They also finished last season on a three-game losing streak, including a 34-0 blowout loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders on Nov. 23.

The Hoyas haven't won more than six games in a season since 2011. The 2025 season will mark the 12th year for the Hoyas with coach Rob Sgarlata. He has a 35-74 record with the team, among the worst for a coach in the program's history.

Spence could benefit the team by preventing them from being overwhelmed by opposing teams like the Crusaders. Georgetown will kick off the upcoming season on Aug. 30 against the Davidson College Wildcats.

