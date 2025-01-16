Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer makes stance clear on CFB national championship game 

The national championship game is almost upon us, and Urban Meyer is backing the Ohio State Buckeyes to beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That's not surprising, considering Meyer's last job in college football was as the coach of Ohio State. He's also the last coach to bring a national title to Columbus, after beating Oregon in 2014, the inaugural year of the College Football Playoff.

On his "Triple Option" podcast, Meyer said this about the encounter on Monday in Atlanta:

"Ohio State covers the spread, I think Notre Dame is going to, the defense is going to keep this thing close. ... I think this is a low-scoring game at halftime, and I think the Buckeyes walk away in the second half."

He also added:

“I’d always meet with the staff after I did a thorough evaluation because, man, that changes the whole world of how you plan a game. If that team across the sideline has better dudes than you got then, once again, that changes it.

"And I look at roster-roster. ... Remember, Notre Dame lost either three or four really good players on (defense). ... Offensively? I just – this is not a talent-equated game on paper. It’s not. And, on film, I would say it’s not.”

Urban Meyer selected for College Football Hall of Fame

On Wednesday the National Football Foundation announced that Urban Meyer had been selected to join the College Football Hall of Fame. He becomes the fifth Florida and eighth Ohio State coach to join the distinguished group.

Meyer is best known for his time as the coach of the Florida Gators, which he led from 2005 until 2010. With them, he won two national titles (in 2006 and 2008). Under his watch, Tim Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. He then led Ohio State from 2012 until 2018, winning the 2014 national title.

Previously, he had coached Bowling Green (2001-2002) and Utah (2003-2004). He won three Big Ten championships, two SEC championships and two Mountain West championships.

