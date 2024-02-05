Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord’s GF Sophia Elizabeth shares hearty snap days after transferring to Syracuse

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord enjoyed a great 2023 college football season as the Buckeyes finished second behind the Michigan Wolverines with an 11-2, 8-1 record in the Big Ten.
Currently enjoying the offseason, McCord was featured in the IG story of his girlfriend, Sophia Elizabeth, who posted a hearty snap. Tagging the quarterback, she captioned it:
"😙"
McCord also found himself in the headlines after the regular season ended and he opted for a transfer to the Syracuse Orange.
The 21-year-old started his career at Ohio, playing backup to current Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud. In the 2023 college football season, the five-star prospect recorded 3,170 yards, and 24 TDs with six interceptions to his name.
Five years of togetherness for Kyle McCord and Sophia Elizabeth
The Syracuse quarterback celebrated a remarkable achievement in his personal life recently – five years of love with his girlfriend Sophia Elizabeth. Sophia took to Instagram to mark their anniversary with a heartfelt caption:
"5 years with you 🖤 never a dull moment!"
With McCord having roots in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Sophia expressed her support on Instagram when McCord secured his transfer to the Syracuse Orange. She said:
"It's always been the East Coast. So so proud"
The couple's journey began in high school back in 2019, coinciding with their enrollment at Ohio State University.
