Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord’s GF Sophia Elizabeth shares hearty snap days after transferring to Syracuse

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord enjoyed a great 2023 college football season as the Buckeyes finished second behind the Michigan Wolverines with an 11-2, 8-1 record in the Big Ten.

Currently enjoying the offseason, McCord was featured in the IG story of his girlfriend, Sophia Elizabeth, who posted a hearty snap. Tagging the quarterback, she captioned it:

"😙"

Screenshot via Instagrm

McCord also found himself in the headlines after the regular season ended and he opted for a transfer to the Syracuse Orange.

The 21-year-old started his career at Ohio, playing backup to current Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud. In the 2023 college football season, the five-star prospect recorded 3,170 yards, and 24 TDs with six interceptions to his name.

Five years of togetherness for Kyle McCord and Sophia Elizabeth

The Syracuse quarterback celebrated a remarkable achievement in his personal life recently – five years of love with his girlfriend Sophia Elizabeth. Sophia took to Instagram to mark their anniversary with a heartfelt caption:

"5 years with you 🖤 never a dull moment!"

With McCord having roots in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Sophia expressed her support on Instagram when McCord secured his transfer to the Syracuse Orange. She said:

"It's always been the East Coast. So so proud"

Screenshot via Instagram

The couple's journey began in high school back in 2019, coinciding with their enrollment at Ohio State University.

