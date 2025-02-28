Former Ohio State star makes his stance clear on QB Julian Sayin ahead of 2025 season

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a national championship and are going to see some changes, as is the nature of college football. With quarterback Will Howard being in the 2025 NFL draft class, there is going to be a new quarterback under center for the Buckeyes.

Former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke had a lot of positive things to say regarding Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin when speaking to Andy Backstrom of New England Football Journalism on Thursday during the NFL Combine media session. He said, via The Soun:

"I think Julian that guy, to be honest with you. ... Julian's a great player, great zip on the ball, great pocket presence. He's going to have a good career. ... A couple practices in, when he first got here, just the way he's throwing the ball, how he's to himself, how he's all about ball - I could just tell."

Julian Sayin played a few games during the end of last season. He completed 5-of-12 (41.7%) of his passes for 84 yards with a passing touchdown. He also had two rushing attempts for 24 yards (12.0 yards per carry). It will be interesting to see if he can take that next step with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025 and beyond.

Will Julian Sayin be the Ohio State starting quarterback next season?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen some changes to their roster since their national title with players either declaring for the NFL draft and or leaving in the transfer portal.

Will Howard entered the NFL draft, while backup quarterback Devin Brown transferred to the California Golden Bears this offseason. The youth movement is expected to hit Columbus and Julian Sayin should be the program's starting quarterback to begin the 2025 college football season.

Coach Ryan Day does not have a lot of experience in the quarterback room as redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and freshman Tavien St. Clair are projected to be the team's two backup quarterbacks.

With the target on their back from winning the first 12-team College Football Playoff, it will be intriguing to see how Julian Sayin and the roster steps up in August.

