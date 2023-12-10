Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel has committed to Oregon for the 2024 season. The signal-caller took to social media to announce that he will play for the Ducks in his sixth season of college football.

Gabriel is expected to replace Bo Nix as the starting quarterback at Oregon next season. Reports suggest that Nix could declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Nonetheless, fans on social media were left quite surprised by Gabriel's transfer to Oregon for next year. Many were quick to point out that the quarterback would be entering his sixth year in college football.

On X (formerly Twitter), one wrote:

"Oregon, where senior citizens transfer to play football."

Another added:

"Can’t compete in the SEC, so go to Oregon."

A third commented:

"These kids are soft."

It's safe to say that fans were divided after Dillon Gabriel announced his transfer to Oregon. Here are a few more reactions to the news:

Despite the mixed reactions from fans on social media, Oregon will be quite pleased to benefit from Gabriel's decision to leave the Sooners. The Ducks needed a top quarterback as they get set to face a new challenge in 2024 by moving to the Big Ten.

A look at Dillon Gabriel's stats for the 2023 college football season

Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel had another strong college football season in 2023. The quarterback threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns on 266 passes for No. 12 Oklahoma. He also added 373 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Gabriel's impressive outings helped the Sooners to third in the Big 12, with a 10-2 overall record (7-2 in the conference). However, Oklahoma wasn't able to reach the College Football Playoff.

Gabriel began his college football career in 2019 when he played three seasons with the UCF Knights. He joined the Sooners in 2022 and played two seasons in Oklahoma. The quarterback will play his football in Oregon for the 2024 season.