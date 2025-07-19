  • home icon
Former Oklahoma star Baker Mayfield recounts cheerful interaction with QB John Mateer before committing to Brent Venables' program

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Jul 19, 2025 19:33 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News (image credit: IMAGN)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield recounted his encounter with Oklahoma transfer quarterback John Mateer before he committed to the Sooners.

He was asked what advice he gave Mateer.

“Obviously, he was still deciding," Mayfield said on Saturday at his youth camp.
"You can’t force somebody to do anything they don’t want to. But I just told him everything I would have said. If you trust it, if you love it there, if you want a chance to go shine in a place that will truly embrace you for everything you are, this is the place to be. And tradition here, you can’t beat it.”
Mateer has drawn a lot of comparisons to Mayfield since declaring his intention to join Oklahoma after the 2024 season. With similar heights, abilities for deep-ball accurac, and a lot of advantage on the ground, the comparisons seem justified. However, the former Washington State star has yet to make any impact in Sooners colors.

Still, Mayfield is convinced he has an idea of what he can offer.

“I think there are similarities in our game, just the way he carries himself," Mayfield said. "You can tell that the leadership goes a long way with him. I’m excited that he came in.”
The expectations for John Mateer with the Baker Mayfield comparisons

John Mateer has a lot to live up to, considering the impact Baker Mayfield had on the program. Mayfield led the Sooners’ offense for three seasons, leading the team to a 33-6 record.

He threw for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns, and six interceptions as a senior in 2017. Mayfield also won the Heisman Trophy that season — the first-ever walk-on to take home the prestigious award.

He was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 in 2018.

After redshirting his first season at Washington State and playing backup the following season, he became the Cougars’ QB1 in 2024. He passed for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while covering 826 yards on the ground for 15 more scores.

Mateer acknowledged the comparisons with Mayfield. While he noted that the bar is high, he accepted the challenge to write his legacy.

“I don’t see it as pressure," Mateer said during Wednesday's SEC Media Days. "I see it as an opportunity.”

Oklahoma will start its season on Aug. 30 against Illinois State.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
