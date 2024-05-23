Former Ole Miss RB Kedrick Reescano chooses Arizona football over Lane Kiffin’s team days after announcing decommitment

Former Ole Miss running back Kedrick Reescano has committed to the Arizona Wildcats.

Reescano decommitted from Michigan State to join Lane Kiffin's program at Ole Miss last year. However, he entered the transfer portal at the end of April, and on Wednesday, the running back announced his commitment to Arizona.

Reescano was a four-star recruit out in the class of 2023 and was the eighth-ranked running back in the class of 2023. He had 36 touchdowns in his senior year at New Caney (Texas) High School.

However, Reescano didn't touch the ball during his first season with the Rebels. Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss had Quinshon Judkins as their starting running back, and he handled the bulk of the work.

Although Judkins transferred to Ohio State this year, it was expected that sixth-year senior Ulysses Bentley IV would be the starting running back, which led to Reescano's decision to enter the transfer portal.

How will Kedrick Reescano fit in with Arizona?

Kedrick Reescano will compete for the starting running back job with the Wildcats.

Last season, Arizona averaged 139.7 rushing yards per game last season, but starting running back Jonah Coleman transferred to Washington to follow head coach Jedd Fisch. Jordan Washington also transferred from Arizona to Washington.

Reescano will be competing against Quali Conley and Rayshon Luke for the starting job at Arizona.

Conley is a transfer from San Jose State, and last season, he rushed for 842 yards and nine touchdowns on 131 yards. He will be entering his fifth college season and playing for his fourth school.

Rayshon Luke, meanwhile, has been at Arizona for two seasons now, and last year, he rushed for 153 yards on 37 carries and one touchdown. In his first season, he rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries.

Reescano will look to handle the bulk of the carries, but Arizona could also decide to have a running back by committee.

The Wildcats will open their college football season against New Mexico on Aug. 31.